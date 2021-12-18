OIC: Afghanistan Needs the Full Support and Solidarity of Member States

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged its member and non-member states to mobilize the necessary financial resources in order to organize and implement an immediate humanitarian assistance plan to support the people of Afghanistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th December, 2021) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged its member and non-member states to mobilize the necessary financial resources in order to organize and implement an immediate humanitarian assistance plan to support the people of Afghanistan.

In a statement to the opening session of the senior official meeting preparatory to the OIC extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, held on 18 December 2021 in Islamabad, the Assistant Secretary General of Humanitarian Affairs, Amb. Tarig Ali Bakhit Salah stressed that after decades of war, suffering and insecurity, the people of Afghanistan need relief and peace.

“It is crucial for the international community to take swift action to ensure that the people of Afghanistan have unimpeded access to life-saving assistance, and that humanitarian support is scaled up,” said Amb.

Tarig.

“The OIC humanitarian Office in Kabul will assume its responsibility in coordination with the various international agencies in delivering the required assistance to the millions of people in need,” he added.

Amb. Tarig expressed his confidence that the OIC fraternity, the United Nations, regional partners as well as key stakeholders would take all necessary steps to bring sustainable solutions to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in which millions of lives are at stake.

He extended his sincere gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of the Islamic Summit for taking the important initiative calling for an extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

At the same time, he expressed his deep appreciation to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its generosity in hosting the Conference.