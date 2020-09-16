UrduPoint.com
OIC And Azerbaijan Discuss Reinforcing Cooperation

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office today 16 September 2020, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Shahin Abdullaye

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th September, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office today 16 September 2020, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Shahin Abdullaye.


During the meeting, the two parties emphasized the importance of fostering cooperative relations between the OIC and Azerbaijan in all fields.

The Secretary-General commended the role Azerbaijan plays within the OIC and its support for Islamic causes and joint Islamic action. For his part, Ambassador Abdullaye praised the OIC’s constant support for Azerbaijan.

