OIC And Côte D'Ivoire Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:47 PM

OIC and Côte d'Ivoire Discuss Enhancing Cooperation

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, today, 26 August 2020, received in his office, Mr. Coulibaly Drissa, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and permanent representative of his country to the OIC

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening relations and cooperation between the OIC and Côte d'Ivoire and ways of enhancing them in various fields were emphasized.

The Secretary-General appreciated the role of Cote d'Ivoire within the OIC and in joint Islamic action. The two sides also discussed the most important issues of common interest, especially African issues, combating terrorism, and the OIC efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

