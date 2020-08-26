The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, today, 26 August 2020, received in his office, Mr. Coulibaly Drissa, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and permanent representative of his country to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, today, 26 August 2020, received in his office, Mr.

Coulibaly Drissa, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and permanent representative of his country to the OIC.



During the meeting, the importance of strengthening relations and cooperation between the OIC and Côte d'Ivoire and ways of enhancing them in various fields were emphasized.

The Secretary-General appreciated the role of Cote d'Ivoire within the OIC and in joint Islamic action. The two sides also discussed the most important issues of common interest, especially African issues, combating terrorism, and the OIC efforts in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.