OIC and Federal Republic of Germany Discuss Strengthening Relations

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, today, 1 September 2020, received in his office, the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Jeddah and Special Envoy to the OIC, Mr.

Holger Ziegeler, on the occasion of the end of his term, and wished him success in his new duties.



During the meeting, the importance of strengthening relations between the OIC and Germany and ways to develop them in various fields were emphasized.

The Secretary-General appreciated the efforts and role of the Special Envoy in strengthening relations between the two sides.

On the other hand, Al-Othaimeen welcomed the new Consul General of Germany, Mrs. Eltje Aderhold, and wished her success in her duties. The two sides discussed the most important issues of common interest.