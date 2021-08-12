OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen received on 11 August 2021 at the OIC Headquarters, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) HE Dr Nayef Falah AlHajraf and his entourage

Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021)Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen received on 11 August 2021 at the OIC Headquarters, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) HE Dr Nayef Falah AlHajraf and his entourage.

The meeting discussed issues of common interest, the current situation in the region and other political issues. The importance of cooperation and partnership between the two organizations was underlined, including how to enhance them in various fields.