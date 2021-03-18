UrduPoint.com
OIC And Guinea Hold Workshop On Inclusion And Empowerment Of Persons With Disability

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:36 PM

The Ministry of Social Action and Childhood in the Republic of Guinea, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held a workshop on inclusion and empowerment of persons with disability in the Guinean capital, Conakry, on 17 – 18 March 2021

The workshop discussed ways of strengthening the capacities of persons with disability, the role of information technology in ensuring their independence, and the situation of persons with disability in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. A presentation was made on the international convention on persons with disability.

The opening session saw the participation of members of the Guinean government, representatives of national institutions and civil society organizations in Guinea working on protection of persons with disability in Guinea, the representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and members of the diplomatic corps in Guinea.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Childhood and the Minister of National Education and Literacy in Guinea delivered welcome addresses at the opening session.

In their remarks, they expressed Guinea’s appreciation to the OIC General Secretariat, under the leadership of H.E. Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, for its continued support for Guinea to implement the government’s action plan on protection and empowerment of persons with disability.

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhiet, delivered a recorded speech on behalf of the Secretary General applauding Guinea’s efforts on inclusion and empowerment of persons with disability.

He disclosed that the OIC attached utmost importance to social protection, particularly protection of vulnerable groups, in line with the final communique of the 14th Islamic Summit, held in Makkah al-Mukarramah on 31 May 2021, which “stressed that the social dimension is essential to achieve sustainable development, and that investment in social protection is a means to attain those goals.”

