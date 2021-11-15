OIC and Gulf Cooperation Council Sign an Executive Cooperation Program

Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf and Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen signed an executive work program as part of the cooperation agreement in areas of joint interests signed previously by the two sides

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), and Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), signed an executive work program as part of the cooperation agreement in areas of joint interests signed previously by the two sides.

The signing ceremony took place at the GCC’s headquarters in Riyadh today, November 15, 2021.