OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022) H.E. Amb. Tarig Ali Bakhiet, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs and Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General to Afghanistan, met with Robert Mardini, Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), at the latter’s headquarters in Geneva, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two parties, considering the cooperation agreement and work plan signed between the two sides.

The two parties stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to confront humanitarian crises in conflict areas and help those affected overcome their various effects and repercussions.

On the other hand, the two sides agreed on the importance of continuing to hold seminars and workshops in the humanitarian field and international humanitarian law.