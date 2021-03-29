OIC and Mozambique Organize Two-day Training Workshop for Women Bio-entrepreneurs

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) The National Centre for Biotechnology and Biosciences (CNBB) in the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education in Mozambique, in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), organized a two-day training workshop on “Capacity Building for Women Bio-entrepreneurs”, in Maputo on 24 – 26 March 2021.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the capacities of women bio-entrepreneurs in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), provide them with technical and entrepreneurship skills and create opportunities for them to engage with funders, potential partners and customers as well as help them to grow their business with minimum risks and maximize their profit.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Higher Education, Mozambique, His Excellency Prof. Doctor Daniel Nivagara, delivered a welcoming statement at the opening session. In his remarks, he expressed Mozambique’s appreciation to the OIC General Secretariat, under the leadership of H.E. Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, for supporting the Government’s goals in addressing gender inclusiveness in the Bioscience sector, which has been identified as a priority for the Republic of Mozambique in response to global and regional Policy Directives such as SDG5 (gender equality).

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakhiet, delivered a recorded speech on behalf of the Secretary General applauding Mozambique’s efforts on inclusion and empowerment of women and the commendable contributions to the promotion of joint Islamic action and commitment to achieve OIC goals stipulated in its 2025 Programme of Action. He disclosed that the OIC attached utmost importance to women empowerment and inclusiveness, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields (STEM). This is in line with resolution no. 2/7-W on Promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education for Women, adopted in the 7th Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in the Development of the OIC Member States, held in Burkina Faso on 30 November-1 December 2018. The resolution urged Member States to take legislative and executive measures to offer STEM programs for women, with the view to bridge the gap between women’s education and the demands of the labor market.