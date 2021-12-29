UrduPoint.com

OIC And Niger Sign Headquarters Agreement For Regional Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 05:47 PM

The Government of the Republic of Niger and the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented respectively by H.E. Mr. Hassoumi Massaoudou, Minister of State in charge of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Niger, and H.E. Amb

Niamey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th December, 2021) The Government of the Republic of Niger and the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented respectively by H.E. Mr. Hassoumi Massaoudou, Minister of State in charge of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Niger, and H.E. Amb. Boubakar Adamou in Niamey, region on December 28, 2021, signed a headquarters agreement to establish the OIC Regional Mission in Niger for its Member States in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin.

The signing of this agreement constitutes another step to strengthen the already distinguished bilateral relations between the Republic of Niger and the OIC and a critical turning point in achieving the OIC’s vision and aspirations for its Member States in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin region.

Given the various functions of representation, maintaining bilateral relations, implementation of political, humanitarian, and development measures, among others, entrusted to this regional mission, it constitutes the OIC’s link and practical tool to lead essential activities related to supporting the development efforts of its Member States in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin region.

On the sidelines of the signing of this agreement, the OIC’s delegation will hold important meetings with the higher authorities in Niger and the heads of diplomatic missions of the Member States in the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin region in Niamey.

