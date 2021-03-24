OIC and SFDA Train Professionals on Medical Devices Regulation and Pharmacovigilance

More than 150 experts from National Medicines Regulatory Authorities (NMRAs), pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers from the OIC Member States attended a series of workshops in medical device regulation and pharmacovigilance

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th March, 2021) More than 150 experts from National Medicines Regulatory Authorities (NMRAs), pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers from the OIC Member States attended a series of workshops in medical device regulation and pharmacovigilance. The workshops were organized by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in cooperation with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) during 22-23 March 2021.

The SFDA experts shared their knowledge and experience during the interactive sessions in different aspects of medical devices regulation and pharmacovigilance such as Halal standards in medical devices, clinical devices, basic pharmacovigilance, and signal management, among others.

The workshops aimed at building capacity National Medicines Regulatory Authorities of the Member States through knowledge- and experience-sharing in accordance with the two-year Action Plan on promotion of collaboration among the NMRAs adopted in Jakarta in 2018.