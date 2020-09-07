UrduPoint.com
OIC And The Gambia Review Latest Developments In ICJ Case Against Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in ICJ Case against Myanmar

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 6 September 2020 in his office received the Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Mr Omar Gibril Sallah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 07th September, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 6 September 2020 in his office received the Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Mr Omar Gibril Sallah.
Talks during the meeting centered on the importance of exploring ways to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and The Gambia on various domains.

Commending the role of The Gambia, through the OIC, in advancing issues of concern to the wider Muslim community, Dr Al-Othaimeen praised the country’s proactive effort to instigate a case against Myanmar before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in defense of the persecuted Rohingya population in Myanmar.


The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the ICJ case, expressing satisfaction with the level of coordination and cooperation in light of the ICJ landmark provisional injunction ordering Myanmar to prevent genocide from being committed against the Rohingya people while the case is being considered.

They also placed on record the Member States’ committed support to Rohingya, calling on the international community to provide greater support to the legal efforts for justice and accountability in the interest of the Rohingya.
The OIC Secretary General also paid tribute to the countries that have contributed prompt financial support for the case against Myanmar at the ICJ, appealing to other countries to uphold this legal process widely acclaimed by the international community.

