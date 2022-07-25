UrduPoint.com

‏OIC And WHO Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In The Health Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 12:37 PM

H.E. Amb. Tarig Ali Bakhiet, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs and Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General to Afghanistan, met with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), at the latter’s headquarters in Geneva, on Friday, July 22, 2022

‏The meeting discussed resource and support mobilization to strengthen the health sector in Afghanistan, and the Sahel region, including through enhancing access to COVID-19 vaccines.


‏The two sides also agreed to develop a new Memorandum of Understanding and a plan of action to reinforce their bilateral cooperation in the field of health and technical assistance, provision of medical supplies, training and capacity building to the benefit of the OIC Member States.

