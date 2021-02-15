UrduPoint.com
OIC Approves Assistance For Projects In Jordan, Gabon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal And Somalia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 11:13 AM

OIC Approves Assistance for Projects in Jordan, Gabon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Somalia

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has approved new financial assistance for social, development, educational and cultural projects in a number of OIC Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has approved new financial assistance for social, development, educational and cultural projects in a number of OIC Member States. The assistance was provided to Jordan, Gabon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Somalia.

The Secretary-General emphasized that the OIC continues -through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of the organization’s subsidiary organs - to provide assistance to and support for the sectors of emergencies, universities, hospitals and schools in the Member States.

Al-Othaimeen commended the efforts exerted by the ISF’s administration and praised its prompt response to the needs of the Member States and the provision of assistance in the humanitarian, educational, health and social fields. Meanwhile, he called on the Member States to provide material support in order to extend assistance to those Member States most in need.

More Stories From World

