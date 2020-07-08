OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Projects

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has approved new financial assistance for 15 developmental projects in Member States and Muslim communities in non-member states

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has approved new financial assistance for 15 developmental projects in Member States and Muslim communities in non-member states.

This assistance comes as part of the continuous support provided by the OIC through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of its subsidiary organs to the emergency sectors, universities, centers and societies, hospitals, and schools in Member States.

The ISF's Executive Director, Mr.

Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, stated that these projects approved by the OIC Secretary General included humanitarian, educational, health, and social sectors in countries including Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana and Niger.



It is worth noting that the OIC-ISF's main vision is to advance the intellectual and moral level of the Muslim peoples all over the world and provide material assistance to Muslim societies to support them socially and culturally.

The ISF also provides urgent humanitarian assistance to Muslim countries and societies exposed to disasters and crises.

This aid reflects the OIC's solidarity with these countries and the ISF's interest in achieving human development and raising the level of Muslims in the world in addition to developing human capabilities in social, economic, educational, cultural, and health fields.