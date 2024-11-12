OIC, Arab League, & African Union strengthen cooperation to support Palestinian cause at Riyadh Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the League of Arab States, and the African Union Commission signed a landmark document on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, pledging to intensify joint efforts in support of the Palestinian cause

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the League of Arab States, and the African Union Commission signed a landmark document on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh, pledging to intensify joint efforts in support of the Palestinian cause.

This strategic agreement marks a renewed commitment among the three regional organizations to enhance collaboration in advocating for Palestinian rights and addressing ongoing regional challenges.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and high-ranking representatives from Arab and Islamic countries witnessed the signing ceremony.

The event underscored the unified stance of the Arab, Islamic, and African communities in advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a cause that remains central to regional stability and collective security.

The new cooperation framework is intended align the efforts of the OIC, Arab League, and African Union to increase diplomatic and humanitarian support for Palestine. By combining resources and coordinating strategies, the three organizations seek to address the escalating humanitarian crisis and ongoing rights violations faced by Palestinians. Key objectives of this agreement include diplomatic engagement with the international community, pushing for a two-state solution, and mobilizing support for Palestine at the United Nations and other global forums.

Prince Faisal praised the partnership, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian cause and the Kingdom's efforts to bring regional and international actors together in a unified response. He emphasized that the Riyadh summit served as an essential platform for Arab and Islamic leaders to voice their solidarity with Palestine and reaffirm their collective commitment to peace and justice in the region.

The signing of this document is seen as a significant step forward in building a cohesive front among Arab, Islamic, and African nations, as they continue to call for an end to the occupation and advocate for Palestinian rights. Leaders and diplomats attending the summit stressed the importance of sustained cooperation and strategic planning to advance the Palestinian cause and address broader regional issues.

As the Riyadh summit drew global attention, the joint initiative by the OIC, Arab League, and African Union demonstrated a powerful message of unity and support for Palestine. This newly signed document reaffirms their shared commitment to strengthening solidarity, advancing diplomatic efforts, and reinforcing their voices on the international stage.