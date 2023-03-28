OIC assistant SG meets with minister of social solidarity of Egypt

UrduPoint.com

Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Humanitarian, Social and Cultural Affairs Tariq Ali Bakheet, who leads OIC delegation to Egypt on Monday met with the Minister of Social Solidarity of Egypt, Nivine El-Kabbag

During the meeting, a number of issues on bilateral cooperation in the field of social affairs were discussed, as well as a briefing on the preparations related to the forthcoming 2nd ministerial conference for social development, scheduled to be held in Egypt this year, was reviewed.

