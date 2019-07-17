OIC at Inaugural Celebration of Dhaka as Muslim World’s Capital of Tourism 2019

The People’s Republic of Bangladesh celebrated its capital Dhaka as the Muslim world’s tourist city for 2019, in an official ceremony attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a host of tourism ministers from the OIC member states

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 17th July, 2019) The People’s Republic of Bangladesh celebrated its capital Dhaka as the Muslim world’s tourist city for 2019, in an official ceremony attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a host of tourism ministers from the OIC member states.

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Ambassador Musa Kulaklikaya, delivered a statement on behalf of Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen wherein he congratulated Bangladesh on its capital city becoming the Muslim world’s fifth tourist attraction city of the OIC Member States.

He pointed out that the 14th Islamic Summit in Makkah Al-Mukarramah called for increasing tourism among OIC nationals. Not only is tourism an important bridge for cultural exchange and social contact between the wider Muslim community, he explained, but it is also a profitable industry, an economic force and a driver of development in the member states.