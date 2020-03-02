UrduPoint.com
OIC At Second Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:43 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, met Norwegian Refugee Council Secretary General Mr Jan Egeland, coinciding with his participation in the second Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, held on 1-2 March 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, met Norwegian Refugee Council Secretary General Mr Jan Egeland, coinciding with his participation in the second Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, held on 1-2 March 2020.
The two sides discussed ways to enlarge cooperation in humanitarian areas and boost bilateral relations between the General Secretariat and the Council.
Dr Al-Othaimeenalso met Morocco’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the OIC, Mr Mustafa Al-Mansouri, and together they reviewed bilateral relations between the OIC and Morocco, and discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the Organization.


In the same vein, the OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural andSocial Affairs, AmbassadorTareqBakheet, and the accompanying delegation, held a meeting with the European Commission’s Department for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Deputy Director General, Mr Michael Köhler.
Talks centered on bilateral cooperation between the OIC department and its counterpart at the EC level.

Also discussed were humanitarian issues of similar relevance to both institutions, especially as regards ways to consolidate and support humanitarian and development aid for Member States afflicted by conflicts and natural disasters.

