OIC Attends The Inauguration Ceremony Of President-Elect Of Niger

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:34 AM

OIC Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect of Niger

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took part with a high-level delegation in Niger’s presidential inauguration ceremony of Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey on 2 April 2021

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took part with a high-level delegation in Niger's presidential inauguration ceremony of Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey on 2 April 2021.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, commended the peaceful and orderly transfer of power in the Republic of Niger, from Former President Mahamadou Issoufou to President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. He expressed hope that the step would bring further progress, prosperity and stability to the country.

Dr Al-Othaimeen wished the incoming President success in his new office, and commended the outgoing President for his service and achievements.

More Stories From World

