OIC Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect of Niger

Niamey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) took part with a high-level delegation in Niger’s presidential inauguration ceremony of Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey on 2 April 2021.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, commended the peaceful and orderly transfer of power in the Republic of Niger, from Former President Mahamadou Issoufou to President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. He expressed hope that the step would bring further progress, prosperity and stability to the country.

Dr Al-Othaimeen wished the incoming President success in his new office, and commended the outgoing President for his service and achievements.