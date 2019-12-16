OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Promoting Fair and Affordable Pricing of Medicine and Vaccine

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, stressed that the General Secretariat in cooperation with its partners has focused on capacity building for both manufacturers and national regulatory authorities (NRAs), harmonization of standards, research collaboration and joint development among the OIC Members States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, stressed that the General Secretariat in cooperation with its partners has focused on capacity building for both manufacturers and national regulatory authorities (NRAs), harmonization of standards, research collaboration and joint development among the OIC Members States. In this connection, he expressed appreciation to the National Agency of Drug and Food Control of the Republic of Indonesia for hosting the first-ever meeting of heads of medicine regulatory authorities of the OIC Member States (Jakarta, November 2018), encouraging all the Member States to support this initiative to promote effective regulation for medicine and vaccine pricing, combatting substandard and falsified medicines.

Addressing the opening session of the seventh Islamic conference of health ministers (Abu Dhabi, 16 December 2019), Dr Al-Othaimeen pointed out that the OIC has developed a comprehensive health improvement plan, calling on the Member States to provide the necessary resources to implement the OIC Strategic Health Program of Action (OIC-SHPA 2014-2023).



He reviewed the progress made since the conference’s previous session (Riyadh, 5-7 December 2017), especially as regards non-communicable diseases – such as cancer –, and communicable diseases, such as polio.

Further, he commended the OIC institutions concerned, including COMSTECH, SESRIC, the IDB, ISESCO and IIFA for their efforts in implementing the OIC-SHPA. He also thanked such international partners such as WHO, IAEA, the Global Fund for fighting HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis, GAVI, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that have cooperated with the OIC in furthering its health agenda.

Also significant, the OIC Secretary General briefed Member States’ health ministers on the polio-eradication work of the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication, stressing the need to enlarge scope for its activity..

Keynote speakers during the opening session were the Health Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Chair of the previous session; the UAE Health Minister, Mr Abdul Rahman Al-Oweis, Chair of the current session; the Emirati minister of state for happiness and wellbeing, Mrs Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi; and WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.