UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Calls For Resumption Of Negotiations On GERDto Reach A Fair Agreement Preserving All Parties’ Interests

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:58 PM

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto Reach a Fair Agreement Preserving all Parties’ Interests

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows, with interest, the international and regional effortsexerted to find a solution to the issue of the GrandEthiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows, with interest, the international and regional effortsexerted to find a solution to the issue of the GrandEthiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).


While stressing the importance of maintaining water security for both the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Sudan and refusing prejudice tothe rights of all parties in the waters of theNile River, the OIC General Secretariat calls for the resumption of dialogue and negotiations among the parties to reach afairagreement that preserves interests of all parties.

Related Topics

Water Egypt Dam Sudan All Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Nahyan Mubarak launches #TweetForTolerance competi ..

45 minutes ago

Terrorists targeted Pakistan’s economy: Mian Zah ..

48 minutes ago

Aid group says five workers abducted in Nigeria

5 minutes ago

Outside Europe, nations floundering in virus' firs ..

5 minutes ago

DC order disinfectant sprays, crackdown against lo ..

5 minutes ago

EU reopens to outside visitors as virus surges in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.