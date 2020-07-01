OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto Reach a Fair Agreement Preserving all Parties’ Interests

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows, with interest, the international and regional effortsexerted to find a solution to the issue of the GrandEthiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) follows, with interest, the international and regional effortsexerted to find a solution to the issue of the GrandEthiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



While stressing the importance of maintaining water security for both the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Sudan and refusing prejudice tothe rights of all parties in the waters of theNile River, the OIC General Secretariat calls for the resumption of dialogue and negotiations among the parties to reach afairagreement that preserves interests of all parties.