OIC Calls On Algeria And Morocco To Place Shared Supreme Interests Above All Else

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:24 PM

OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared Supreme Interests above all Else

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has followed news of Algeria announcing that it has decided to break diplomatic relations with Morocco

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has followed news of Algeria announcing that it has decided to break diplomatic relations with Morocco.

The General Secretariat calls for shared interests and good neighborly relations between the two fraternal countries to take precedence.

The OIC underscored that both nations have a common history and common interests, and they are two active members of the OIC and influential countries when it comes to joint Islamic action.

The General Secretariat called for dialogue to resolve any possible differences in viewpoints between the two sides.

