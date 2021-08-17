OIC Calls on all Afghan Parties to Uphold Interests of the Afghan People and Protect Lives

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) affirmed that it is closely following the developments of events in Afghanistan and that it is keen on establishing security and peace there as soon as possible

The OIC General Secretariat called on Taliban and all Afghan parties to work towards advancing the interests of the Afghan people, protect lives, renounce violence and establish lasting peace in order to achieve the aspirations of the Afghan people and their hopes for stability, decent life and prosperity.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterated its full commitment to support the peace process led and owned by Afghanistan, and that the OIC stands by Afghanistan in this delicate situation.