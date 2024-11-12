Open Menu

OIC Chief Condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & Genocide’ In Palestine, Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 10:53 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, condemned the ongoing violence and human rights violations by the Israeli occupation in Palestine and Lebanon, describing them as ‘atrocities and genocide’.

He made these remarks during the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, convened in response to the escalating crisis in the region.

Taha highlighted recent attacks on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and stressed the severity of Israel's attempts to displace Palestinians, warning of the rising risk of an all-out war.

He emphasized that these actions constitute a ‘blatant violation’ of international law and United Nations resolutions, urging immediate global action to address the crisis.

Taha underscored the need for the international community to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which calls for a ceasefire and the provision of consistent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

He called for the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces and the empowerment of the Palestinian government to assume its responsibilities in Gaza, essential steps toward restoring stability and upholding Palestinian rights.

Taha also advocated for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, referencing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates a complete halt to violence in the region. He emphasized the importance of protecting Lebanon’s unity, security, and sovereignty within its recognized borders.

The OIC secretary-general expressed the organization’s firm stance on the need for international intervention to safeguard Palestinian and Lebanese sovereignty and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those most in need.

He said the Riyadh summit underscored the urgency for united Arab and Islamic support in countering ongoing aggression and advancing peaceful resolutions in the region.

