OIC Chief Condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & Genocide’ In Palestine, Lebanon
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 10:53 PM
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, condemned the ongoing violence and human rights violations by the Israeli occupation in Palestine and Lebanon, describing them as ‘atrocities and genocide’
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, condemned the ongoing violence and human rights violations by the Israeli occupation in Palestine and Lebanon, describing them as ‘atrocities and genocide’.
He made these remarks during the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, convened in response to the escalating crisis in the region.
Taha highlighted recent attacks on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and stressed the severity of Israel's attempts to displace Palestinians, warning of the rising risk of an all-out war.
He emphasized that these actions constitute a ‘blatant violation’ of international law and United Nations resolutions, urging immediate global action to address the crisis.
Taha underscored the need for the international community to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which calls for a ceasefire and the provision of consistent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
He called for the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces and the empowerment of the Palestinian government to assume its responsibilities in Gaza, essential steps toward restoring stability and upholding Palestinian rights.
Taha also advocated for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, referencing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates a complete halt to violence in the region. He emphasized the importance of protecting Lebanon’s unity, security, and sovereignty within its recognized borders.
The OIC secretary-general expressed the organization’s firm stance on the need for international intervention to safeguard Palestinian and Lebanese sovereignty and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those most in need.
He said the Riyadh summit underscored the urgency for united Arab and Islamic support in countering ongoing aggression and advancing peaceful resolutions in the region.
Recent Stories
Ministry of IT, WB Group jointly organize workshop to advance Pakistan's Digital ..
PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..
LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog
Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls f ..
Court delays decision on sentencing Trump to November 19
Fifteen inmates killed in Ecuador jail clashes: prison service
PM, Czech Premier discuss opportunities in economic development
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming
Mayor Wahab lauds government school students for securing top positions in matri ..
54 cases registered against PTI founder, LHC told
More Stories From World
-
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight into Saudi life, cultu ..8 minutes ago
-
Court delays decision on sentencing Trump to November 1931 minutes ago
-
Fifteen inmates killed in Ecuador jail clashes: prison service32 minutes ago
-
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming46 minutes ago
-
Divisions on display as EU top team faces grilling46 minutes ago
-
DPM/ FM Dar says int’l financial structure skewed against climate responsive investment46 minutes ago
-
Myanmar ethnic armed group says 11 killed in airstrike on teashop46 minutes ago
-
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change2 hours ago
-
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause1 hour ago
-
PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind2 hours ago
-
Crisis-hit Germany headed for February 23 snap election3 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results3 hours ago