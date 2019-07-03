UrduPoint.com
OIC Chief Says Aims To Attend Russia's Economic KazanSummit Annually

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef al-Othaimeen said on Wednesday that he wanted to attend the "Russia Islamic world: KazanSummit" every year following his participation in the event as the guest of honor in 2018.

"I'm very grateful for this keen interest of Russia in a strategic relationship.

And, of course, the KazanSummit is one of the manifestations of that relationship. I will make sure that I attend every year [the summit in] the Tatarstan Republic," al-Othaimeen said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The KazanSummit is a leading platform for the promotion of economic ties between Russia and Islamic countries. It is held in Kazan, the capital of Russia's predominantly Muslim Republic of Tatarstan. Over 3,500 people from 72 countries took part in the event's latest edition in April.

