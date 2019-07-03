OIC Chief Says Leaders of Member States Should Decide Whether to Reinstate Syria

The decision to reinstate Syria's membership in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and in the Arab League should be made by the leaders of member states, OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The decision to reinstate Syria's membership in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and in the Arab League should be made by the leaders of member states, OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen said on Wednesday.

"This needs to be a consensus among the leaders, ... they can decide to resume this membership. This is a position of the leaders, not the position of the Secretary General of the Arab League or of the OIC," al-Othaimeen said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, when asked about the prospects of restoring Syria's membership in the organization.

Damascus' membership in the OIC was suspended in 2012 due to political developments in the Middle Eastern country. The Arab League suspended Syrian membership in 2011 as civil conflict erupted in the country.

Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain have already voiced their support for Syria's return to the organization. Palestine also wants Syria to be allowed to return to the Arab League. According to Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Syria may rejoin the organization only if all other members support this initiative.