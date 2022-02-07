OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Silence for the Child Rayan

The Open-ended Intergovernmental Group of Experts meeting to discuss the draft of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Convention on the Rights of the Child in Islam was held at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat, on Sunday, 06 February 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) The Open-ended Intergovernmental Group of Experts meeting to discuss the draft of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Convention on the Rights of the Child in Islam was held at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat, on Sunday, 06 February 2022.

At the start of the meeting, the participants observed a minute of silence for the Moroccan child Rayan who died after being trapped in a well. Participants also noted the strenuous efforts made by the authorities in the Kingdom of Morocco to save the child.

The OIC General Secretariat offered its sincere condolences to the Kingdom of Morocco and the family of the child Rayan, praying Allah the Almighty to grant his family forb