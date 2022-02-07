UrduPoint.com

OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes A Minute Of Silence For The Child Rayan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 02:03 PM

OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Silence for the Child Rayan

The Open-ended Intergovernmental Group of Experts meeting to discuss the draft of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Convention on the Rights of the Child in Islam was held at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat, on Sunday, 06 February 2022

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) The Open-ended Intergovernmental Group of Experts meeting to discuss the draft of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Convention on the Rights of the Child in Islam was held at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat, on Sunday, 06 February 2022.

At the start of the meeting, the participants observed a minute of silence for the Moroccan child Rayan who died after being trapped in a well. Participants also noted the strenuous efforts made by the authorities in the Kingdom of Morocco to save the child.

The OIC General Secretariat offered its sincere condolences to the Kingdom of Morocco and the family of the child Rayan, praying Allah the Almighty to grant his family forb

Related Topics

Died Morocco February Sunday Family OIC

Recent Stories

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Paki ..

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rashi

12 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 171,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 609 De ..

Russia Confirms 171,905 New COVID-19 Cases, 609 Deaths - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Rosatom May Build Nuclear Power Plant for Gazprom ..

Rosatom May Build Nuclear Power Plant for Gazprom to Reduce Carbon Emissions - R ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Truss Will Visit Russia on Th ..

UK Foreign Secretary Truss Will Visit Russia on Thursday - Reports

4 minutes ago
 OPF to provide all necessary medical treatment to ..

OPF to provide all necessary medical treatment to expatriates in South Korea

4 minutes ago
 Truss' Visit to Moscow on Feb 10 in Works - Russia ..

Truss' Visit to Moscow on Feb 10 in Works - Russian Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>