OIC Commends the Efforts of its Member States in fighting COVID-19 and Praises the IsDB’sSupport Initiative

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed full solidarity with all its Member States against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen praised the commendable efforts being exerted by all Member States to contain this pandemic, confirming the OIC’s readiness to utilize all its potential and relevant organs to help Member States stop the serious health and socio-economic consequences of the virus.

Al-Othaimeenwelcomed in this regard cooperation with all international partners to attain this goal.

On the other hand, Al-Othaimeen commended the initiative of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) a specialized institution of the OIC for its prompt response by allocating financial resources to provide support to Member States to contain the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.