UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Commends The Efforts Of Its Member States In Fighting COVID-19 And Praises The IsDB’sSupport Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:50 PM

OIC Commends the Efforts of its Member States in fighting COVID-19 and Praises the IsDB’sSupport Initiative

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed full solidarity with all its Member States against COVID-19 pandemic

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd March, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed full solidarity with all its Member States against COVID-19 pandemic.
The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen praised the commendable efforts being exerted by all Member States to contain this pandemic, confirming the OIC’s readiness to utilize all its potential and relevant organs to help Member States stop the serious health and socio-economic consequences of the virus.

Al-Othaimeenwelcomed in this regard cooperation with all international partners to attain this goal.
On the other hand, Al-Othaimeen commended the initiative of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) a specialized institution of the OIC for its prompt response by allocating financial resources to provide support to Member States to contain the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Bank All Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Process of Spray with pesticides water starts in p ..

18 minutes ago

Diagnostic unit for corona suspects established

18 minutes ago

MoHR to ensure an end of gender discrimination, h ..

18 minutes ago

Shab-e- Meraj observed in northern Sindh

25 minutes ago

Action against forest deptt officials being taken ..

25 minutes ago

HRCP head demands govt to assist daily wagers amid ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.