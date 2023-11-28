Open Menu

OIC Commends The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Creative Initiatives And Outstanding Efforts To Foster Unity, Harmony, And Friendship Among Member States

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 05:08 PM

OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Creative Initiatives and Outstanding Efforts to Foster Unity, Harmony, and Friendship among Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented by the Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, member of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) Executive Committee, participated in the 12th session of the ISSF’s Executive Committee and General Assembly meeting in Riyadh on 27 November 2023. The session was chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Bin Abdulaziz, President of the ISSF and Minister of Sport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also serving as the Chair of the 5th Islamic Conference of Youth and Sport Ministers.

In his speech at the General Assembly, Ambassador Bakheet praised the wise leadership of His Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Bin Abdulaziz, which enabled the ISSF to record huge successes and achievements in sports development in the Muslim world. He assured of the General Secretariat’s commitment to enhancing coordination with the ISSF through the Department of Youth and Sport with the aim of achieving the goals set out in the OIC Plan of Action for the Development of Sports and the OIC Youth Strategy thereby elevating youth issues in the Muslim world, particularly in the area of sports.

Ambassador Bakheet applauded the great efforts deployed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the development of youth and sport, in line with the generous attention attached to youth welfare and sporting activities in the Kingdom and the Muslim world by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince His Highness Prince Mohamed Bin Salman. He also applauded the significant efforts of the Ministry of Sport in implementing the resolutions of the 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers held in September 2022 and its support for the activities of the General Secretariat.

Ambassador Bakheet highlighted the dire humanitarian situation facing the Palestinian people, particularly the killing of innocent children, women, and young people by the Israeli occupation authorities, including repression, violence, and destruction of health, cultural, and sports infrastructure.

Related Topics

Assembly World Sports Riyadh Young Saudi Arabia Saud September November Women Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion ..

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion of $1.3 Million Sustainable F ..

59 seconds ago
 vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefini ..

Vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefining Photography

5 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR P ..

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR Partner

5 minutes ago
 Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish san ..

Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish sans captaincy

16 minutes ago
 Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a ..

Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a winning start on New Zealand t ..

27 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

4 hours ago
PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

4 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

4 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

4 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

4 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

5 hours ago
 Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

6 hours ago

More Stories From World