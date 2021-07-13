UrduPoint.com
OIC Commiserates With Iraq Over Victims Of Dhi Qar Fire Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:33 PM

OIC Commiserates With Iraq over Victims of Dhi Qar Fire Outbreak

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th July, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered deep condolences to and sympathy with family members of the victims of the fire accident at the COVID-19 isolation hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate.

He also commiserated with the Government and people of the Republic of Iraq, praying to Allah to repose the souls of the dead in al-Jannah and to grant their relatives the fortitude to bear the loss. He prayed for quick recovery for the injured.

The Secretary General assured of the OIC’s full solidarity with the Republic of Iraq at this difficult time.

