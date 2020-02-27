UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Anti-Muslims Riots In India Under Modi Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:54 PM

OIC condemns anti-Muslims riots in India under Modi govt

Organization of Islamic Cooperation has expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts.

JEDDAH: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned anti-Muslims riots in India which claimed deaths of three dozen of people within last three to four days, the reports say here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the OIC made a series of tweets and said: “OIC condemns the recent & alarming violence against Muslims in #India, resulting in the death & injury of innocent people & the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties. It expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts”.

The violence is continued in New Delhi for the straight fifth day after it was started by Hindu extremists on Sunday while targeting anti-citizenship law protesters in northeast areas of the city.

At least 35 people have been killed and hundreds others injured in the mob attack so far, while various mosques were vandalized by the armed goons. The local police failed to control the situation and New Dehli CM Arvind Kijriwal called army to control the situation.

