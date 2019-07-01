UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Attack On Security Checkpoint In Northern Sinai

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:59 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the terrorist attack on a security checkpoint in the city of El-Arish, north of Sinai, in the Arab Republic of Egypt on 25 June 2019.

The attack claimed the lives of a number of security agents.

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen condemned the terrorist attack and affirmed the OIC’s solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt against terrorism. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to the Egyptian Government and people.

