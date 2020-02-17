UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Attack On Suburbs Of Maiduguri In Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:49 PM

OIC Condemns Attack on Suburbs of Maiduguri in Nigeria

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the attack against a village in Bornostate, northeastNigeria on 9 February 2020, which claimed the lives of around thirty people some of whom were burned alive, in addition to many cases of abduction

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a strong condemnation of the attack against a village in Bornostate, northeastNigeria on 9 February 2020, which claimed the lives of around thirty people some of whom were burned alive, in addition to many cases of abduction.


OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He also sent wishes for prompt recovery to the wounded.
Dr.

Al-Othaimeen further noted that the OIC rejects and condemnsall the terrorist acts perpetrated recently in Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria, which resulted in multiple casualties among civilians and military personnel.
The Secretary General renewed on this occasion the OIC’s full support for the efforts made by the countries concerned to wipe out terrorism.

