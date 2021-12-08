OIC Condemns Ballistic Missile Attacks on Saudi Arabian Cities of Riyadh and Khamis Mushait

UrduPoint.com

Wed 08th December 2021

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the ballistic missile attack on Riyadh and Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, by the Houthi militia on 6 December 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th December, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the ballistic missile attack on Riyadh and Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, by the Houthi militia on 6 December 2021. The missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the coalition forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen.

The OIC Secretary General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, has continuously condemned the Houthi militia’s escalation of drone attacks, targeting civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia. He described the conduct as criminal and a violation of international law and norms.

The Secretary General assured of the OIC’s support and backing for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in measures it takes to protect its land, security and stability.

