OIC condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Soldiers in Niger

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns strongly the terrorist attack perpetrated on a military base in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region on Wednesday 30th October 2019, which claimed the lives of 12 soldiers and injured many others.



The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef A.. Al-Othaimeen, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Niger, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the OIC’s firm and principled position rejecting all forms and manifestations of violence, extremism and terrorism.