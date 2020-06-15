UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting Of Civilians By Houthi Militia In Khamis Mushait

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the launching by the terrorist Houthi militia of a drone (booby-trapped) towards the city of Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects.
OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, expressed in a statement today 15 June 2020, the OIC backing for the statement of the forces of “Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen” which intercepted and shot down the plane.

He considered that the Houthi militia’s continued terrorist activities using drone-borne explosives for targeting civilians, violate international humanitarian law and its customary norms.
Holding the Houthi terrorist militia and those who fund and arm them, fully responsible for these terrorist acts, the Secretary General expressed the OIC solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to counter the terror of that militia.

