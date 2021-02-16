OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the rocket attack on the city of Erbil in the north of Iraq, which killed one person and caused injury of many others

The OIC reaffirmed its constant position denouncing all forms of terrorism.