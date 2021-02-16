OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:27 PM
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the rocket attack on the city of Erbil in the north of Iraq, which killed one person and caused injury of many others.
The OIC reaffirmed its constant position denouncing all forms of terrorism.