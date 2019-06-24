UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Houthi Attack On Abha Airport

Umer Jamshaid 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:14 PM

OIC Condemns Houthi Attack on Abha Airport

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terror attack on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on 23 June 2019, which resulted in the death of a Syrian resident and the injury of 21 civilians of various nationalities.

In a statement issued on 24 June 2019, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, said that the OIC "condemns these criminal acts by the Houthi terrorist militia, which carries out attacks against civilians, public facilities and holy sites and hold this militia and those behind it accountable.

" Al-Othaimeen affirmed the OIC full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures taken to confront this terrorism that endangers the security of the region and the entire world.

He also called on the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities in confronting these terror acts, which target civilians and threaten the security and safety of civil aviation.

