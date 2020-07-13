UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt To Target Civilians In Saudi Arabia With (Booby-Trapped) Drones

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:37 PM

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt to Target Civilians in Saudi Arabia with (Booby-Trapped) Drones

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempt to launch (booby-trapped) drones and ballistic missiles against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were intercepted by the “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen” this morning

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th July, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempt to launch (booby-trapped) drones and ballistic missiles against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were intercepted by the “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen” this morning.
In a statement issued today, the Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, stressed the OIC condemnation of targeting civilians and civilian objects inside Yemen and neighboring countries, reiterating the OIC condemnation of terrorist acts committed by the Houthi militia and those who support them with money and weapons.


Al-Othaimeen also reaffirmed the OIC support for the efforts of the “coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen”, and “the OIC stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all its actions to counter this dangerous terrorism”.

Related Topics

Terrorist Condemnation Yemen Saudi Arabia Money All OIC

Recent Stories

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

55 seconds ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

12 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

53 minutes ago

India to use one of its stadium as quarantine cent ..

1 hour ago

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian cea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.