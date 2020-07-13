OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt to Target Civilians in Saudi Arabia with (Booby-Trapped) Drones

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempt to launch (booby-trapped) drones and ballistic missiles against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were intercepted by the “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen” this morning

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th July, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempt to launch (booby-trapped) drones and ballistic missiles against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were intercepted by the “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen” this morning.

In a statement issued today, the Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, stressed the OIC condemnation of targeting civilians and civilian objects inside Yemen and neighboring countries, reiterating the OIC condemnation of terrorist acts committed by the Houthi militia and those who support them with money and weapons.



Al-Othaimeen also reaffirmed the OIC support for the efforts of the “coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen”, and “the OIC stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all its actions to counter this dangerous terrorism”.