OIC Condemns Israeli Policy Of Field Execution

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 03:57 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the escalation of extremist settler crimes and aggression being committed against the unarmed Palestinian people, with the Israeli occupation forces engaged, through their policy of field execution, in a cover-up of these crimes

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th December, 2021)

The General Secretariat says these acts are a blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and other international instruments and call for investigation and accountability.

Holding Israel, the occupying force, fully responsible for its repeated breaches and crimes, the OIC calls on influential members of the international community to immediately act to stop such heinous Israeli crimes and to ensure international protection for the Palestinian people.

