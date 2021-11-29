UrduPoint.com

OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming Of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque In Hebron

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:08 PM

OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the storming of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque, Hebron, by the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, describing it as part of plans to Judaize and take over control of the city

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the storming of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque, Hebron, by the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, describing it as part of plans to Judaize and take over control of the city.

The OIC considers the storming of the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque a provocation of Muslims’ sensibilities and a continuation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people’s rights, land and holy sites.

The OIC also called on the international community to act urgently to protect those holy and historical sites, and to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to respect the sacredness of the holy sites, implement relevant UN resolutions, and provide protection for the Palestinian people’s land and holy sites.

