UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Condemns Killing Of Somali Official In Terror Blast

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:17 PM

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror Blast

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist bombing in Somalia that killed a Somali official and a number of his guards

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist bombing in Somalia that killed a Somali official and a number of his guards.


The General Secretariat expressed its condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, reaffirming the OIC’s support and solidarity with Somalia in its battle against terrorism and extremism.

Related Topics

Somalia Terrorist Government OIC

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says name of Shehbaz Sharif is like ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

4 minutes ago

Marriage Hall Association demands govt to open mar ..

19 minutes ago

Razak Dawood for perusing 'Make in Pakistan Policy ..

12 minutes ago

Eid packs to be distributed among police Shuhda fa ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.