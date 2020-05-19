OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror Blast

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist bombing in Somalia that killed a Somali official and a number of his guards

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist bombing in Somalia that killed a Somali official and a number of his guards.



The General Secretariat expressed its condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, reaffirming the OIC’s support and solidarity with Somalia in its battle against terrorism and extremism.