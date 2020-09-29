UrduPoint.com
OIC Condemns Repeated Provocations And Aggresion By Armenian Military Forces Against Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:22 PM

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with deep concern the aggression by the Republic of Armenian forces against the Republic of Azerbaijan’s forces in several locations on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, violating the ceasefire and leaving behind civilian casualties

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following with deep concern the aggression by the Republic of Armenian forces against the Republic of Azerbaijan’s forces in several locations on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, violating the ceasefire and leaving behind civilian casualties.

While the OIC strongly condemns repeated provocations and aggression by the military forces of the Republic of Armenia, it renews its solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and recalls the relevant resolutions and decisions of the OIC and the United Nations Security Council.

It calls for the full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied Azeri territories and for dialogue to reach a political solution to the conflict between the two countries based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.
The OIC General Secretariat extends deep condolences to the families of the martyred Azeri victims and the Government and people of Azerbaijan and wishes the injured speedy recovery.

