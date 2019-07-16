OIC condemns Somalia hotel terrorist attack

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack on a hotel in Somalia’s southern port city of Kismayo,which left dozens of people killed and several othersinjured

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack on a hotel in Somalia’s southern port city of Kismayo,which left dozens of people killed and several othersinjured.

Secretary General Dr Yousef AlOthaimeenextended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia,and his wishes for prompt recovery to the wounded. The OIC, he stressed, is unwavering in its support to the Federal Republic of Somalia against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.