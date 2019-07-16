UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Condemns Somalia Hotel Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

OIC condemns Somalia hotel terrorist attack

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack on a hotel in Somalia’s southern port city of Kismayo,which left dozens of people killed and several othersinjured

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned roundly the terrorist attack on a hotel in Somalia’s southern port city of Kismayo,which left dozens of people killed and several othersinjured.

Secretary General Dr Yousef AlOthaimeenextended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia,and his wishes for prompt recovery to the wounded. The OIC, he stressed, is unwavering in its support to the Federal Republic of Somalia against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Hotel All Government

Recent Stories

OIC to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting t ..

33 seconds ago

Ukrainian,Russia ombudswomen discuss possible exch ..

5 minutes ago

China Rules Out Nuclear Arms Talks With US, Russia

5 minutes ago

Beijing 2022 opens applications for licensing spot ..

5 minutes ago

Around 12,000 MMCFD RLNG being added in distributi ..

5 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase reports higher profits, upbeat on U ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.