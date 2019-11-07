OIC Condemns Stabbing Spree In Jerash
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 03:03 PM
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the horrific stabbing attack that took place in the northwestern city of Jerash, Jordan, injuring a number of people, including tourists.
The OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, wished the wounded a speedy recovery, stressing the OIC firm stand that condemns all manifestations of violence, terrorism and extremism, and its solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all measures taken to combat this phenomenon