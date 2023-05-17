OIC Condemns Storming and Vandalizing of the Jordanian Embassy Building in Khartoum

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the storming and vandalizing of the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Monday, 15 May 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the storming and vandalizing of the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Monday, 15 May 2023.



The General Secretariat stressed the need to end violence, respect the inviolability of diplomatic buildings, provide the necessary protection for diplomats and diplomatic premises, and adhere to international agreements, especially the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.