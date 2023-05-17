UrduPoint.com

OIC Condemns Storming And Vandalizing Of The Jordanian Embassy Building In Khartoum

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 11:59 AM

OIC Condemns Storming and Vandalizing of the Jordanian Embassy Building in Khartoum

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the storming and vandalizing of the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Monday, 15 May 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 May, 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the storming and vandalizing of the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Monday, 15 May 2023.


The General Secretariat stressed the need to end violence, respect the inviolability of diplomatic buildings, provide the necessary protection for diplomats and diplomatic premises, and adhere to international agreements, especially the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Related Topics

Vienna Khartoum May OIC

Recent Stories

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

3 minutes ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

59 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.