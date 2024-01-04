OIC Condemns Targeting Civilians In Iran Bombing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 05:26 PM
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the terrorist bombing in Iran that killed several civilians
JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the terrorist bombing in Iran that killed several civilians.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General in a message to the Iranian government extended condolences over the death of people and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
"The OIC renews its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this tragic event," a statement from the OIC said.