OIC condemns targeting civilians in Iran bombing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the terrorist bombing in Iran that killed several civilians

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the terrorist bombing in Iran that killed several civilians.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General in a message to the Iranian government extended condolences over the death of people and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"The OIC renews its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this tragic event," a statement from the OIC said.