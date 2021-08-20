OIC Condemns Terror Attack in the Republic of Niger

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by militants in western Niger, which killed dozens of civilians, including women and children

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Niger.

The General Secretariat reiterated the firm position of the OIC, which condemns terrorism in all its forms, affirming its full solidarity with the authorities in the Republic of Niger in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism.