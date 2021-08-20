UrduPoint.com

OIC Condemns Terror Attack In The Republic Of Niger

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:19 PM

OIC Condemns Terror Attack in the Republic of Niger

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by militants in western Niger, which killed dozens of civilians, including women and children

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by militants in western Niger, which killed dozens of civilians, including women and children.

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A.

Al-Othaimeen, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Niger.

The General Secretariat reiterated the firm position of the OIC, which condemns terrorism in all its forms, affirming its full solidarity with the authorities in the Republic of Niger in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Niger Women All Government OIC

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 70 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 70 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Huawei committed to Spread digital economy in the ..

Huawei committed to Spread digital economy in the Arab world

4 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives the Omani Consul-General

Al-Othaimeen Receives the Omani Consul-General

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to play constructive role f ..

Pakistan will continue to play constructive role for bringing peace in Afghanist ..

20 minutes ago
 PM lauds Police Cop for saving life of a citizen a ..

PM lauds Police Cop for saving life of a citizen at Railway track

34 minutes ago
 Power-packed, Fashionable and Swift Performance; W ..

Power-packed, Fashionable and Swift Performance; Words That Describe vivo’s Up ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.