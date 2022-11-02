OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Burkina Faso

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military detachment and a group of volunteers along Natiaboani near Kikideni, Burkina Faso on Saturday 29 October 2022, killing 13 soldiers and 2 volunteers and leaving 4 injured

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military detachment and a group of volunteers along Natiaboani near Kikideni, Burkina Faso on Saturday 29 October 2022, killing 13 soldiers and 2 volunteers and leaving 4 injured.



Secretary-General of the OIC, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, offered heartfelt condolences to the victims’ relatives and wished the injured quick recovery.

He also reiterated the OIC’s support for Burkina Faso in its war against terrorism and its efforts to enthrone security, peace and stability.